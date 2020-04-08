Balbharti releases Class 12 textbooks online

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:20 IST

Class 12 students from the Maharashtra state board will no longer have to wait to get their textbooks under the revised curriculum as the state’s publishing bureau, Balbharti, has uploaded a majority of the books in their PDF version on its official website — http://ebalbharati.in.

Most of the textbooks for the commerce and science streams have been uploaded on the website while some from the arts stream have also been published. Students can download them free of cost on any device. Officials in Balbharti said that the decision was taken to ensure that students can start reading the books as colleges remain shut due to the lockdown. “We wanted to bring the textbooks in the market by the end of March. We faced hurdles due to the current situation and hence decided to at least upload soft copies so that students don’t have to wait,” said Vivek Gosavi, director, Balbharti.

The state government had taken up a syllabus revision exercise over the last few years, as part of which textbooks are being gradually revised. While the Class 11 syllabus was revised in 2019, Class 12 syllabus is being revised from the upcoming academic year 2020-21.

Officials from Balbharti are now working to ensure that students get access to all the textbooks soon. “A few subjects like geography are left because the committees for these subjects are yet to give a final nod to the copy only after which it can be published. We are using online messaging applications to get in touch with members of these committees and are confident that the remaining textbooks would also be made available soon,” said Gosavi.

IB cancels Class 11, 12 exams

The International Baccalaureate(IB) cancelled its diploma programme (Class 11 and 12 equivalent) exams scheduled between April 30 and May 22 in a circular issued recently. Students enrolled in these programmes would be awarded their diploma grades on the basis of their coursework and overall performance.