Bandra skywalk to be reconstructed; major repairs for 23 others

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:03 IST

Around 23 skywalks in the city will undergo major repairs, suggests a recent audit for all 24 skywalks in the backdrop of the Himalaya Bridge collapse at CSMT in March last year. The city’s first skywalk at Bandra (East) is likely to be demolished partially and reconstructed as its poor structural stability emerged in the audit.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the audit conducted by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) suggests major repairs for all 24 skywalks including the one at Bandra. The civic body, however, plans to demolish it partially on the eastern end and reconstruct it. “Estimates are being prepared to start tendering for repair works on all skywalks. However, in some cases like for the skywalk in Dahisar, we have started urgent repair works for certain portions,” a civic official said.

The civic official added, “For all skywalks, major repair works have been suggested and for Dahisar and Andheri skywalks the repair work will be maximum. Major repairs are also suggested for the Bandra skywalk but we think reconstructing the eastern portion will be more practical rather than going for repairs.”

In 2019 during monsoon, a portion of the skywalk at Bandra (East) fell, injuring a woman. Post this, an audit was ordered into the stability of several skywalks. HT had reported in August 2019, that the BMC is considering to demolish a portion of the Bandra skywalk to make it structurally stable.

A proposal to pull down the Bandra skywalk on the eastern side was recently submitted to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and demolition and reconstruction bids will be floated once it is approved, BMC officials said.

Rajendra Talkar, chief engineer, BMC’s bridge department confirmed that major repair works will be undertaken for all skywalks except demolition being proposed partially for Bandra (East) skywalk. Along with the repair works, the civic body also plans to integrate several skywalks, like that along SV Road, with upcoming Metro corridors.