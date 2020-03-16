e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Bandra skywalk to be reconstructed; major repairs for 23 others

Bandra skywalk to be reconstructed; major repairs for 23 others

mumbai Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:03 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 23 skywalks in the city will undergo major repairs, suggests a recent audit for all 24 skywalks in the backdrop of the Himalaya Bridge collapse at CSMT in March last year. The city’s first skywalk at Bandra (East) is likely to be demolished partially and reconstructed as its poor structural stability emerged in the audit.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the audit conducted by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) suggests major repairs for all 24 skywalks including the one at Bandra. The civic body, however, plans to demolish it partially on the eastern end and reconstruct it. “Estimates are being prepared to start tendering for repair works on all skywalks. However, in some cases like for the skywalk in Dahisar, we have started urgent repair works for certain portions,” a civic official said.

The civic official added, “For all skywalks, major repair works have been suggested and for Dahisar and Andheri skywalks the repair work will be maximum. Major repairs are also suggested for the Bandra skywalk but we think reconstructing the eastern portion will be more practical rather than going for repairs.”

In 2019 during monsoon, a portion of the skywalk at Bandra (East) fell, injuring a woman. Post this, an audit was ordered into the stability of several skywalks. HT had reported in August 2019, that the BMC is considering to demolish a portion of the Bandra skywalk to make it structurally stable.

A proposal to pull down the Bandra skywalk on the eastern side was recently submitted to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and demolition and reconstruction bids will be floated once it is approved, BMC officials said.

Rajendra Talkar, chief engineer, BMC’s bridge department confirmed that major repair works will be undertaken for all skywalks except demolition being proposed partially for Bandra (East) skywalk. Along with the repair works, the civic body also plans to integrate several skywalks, like that along SV Road, with upcoming Metro corridors.

top news
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news