Belapur real estate agent assaults wife with knife after fight over petty issue

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:18 IST

A real estate agent attacked his 31-year-old wife with a knife over a petty dispute at their CBD Belapur house on Thursday. The police have booked him for assault.

According to the police, Manda Pawar works as a domestic help while her husband Sunil is a real estate agent. Manda told officials that they have been having fights for the past four days.

“Around 8.30 pm, Sunil was leaving for Thane and I told him to not go as it was very late. This led to another fight and he picked up the kitchen knife and attacked me,” Manda told the police in her complaint.

The woman sustained slashes on her thigh and was admitted to MGM Hospital for treatment.

“The couple fought over a petty domestic issue. We have registered the case against the husband for the offence. He has not been arrested yet,” said Jayraj Chaparia, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station.

The couple had a love marriage four years ago and has three children.