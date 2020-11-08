e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bengaluru-bound Ethiopian aircraft with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Bengaluru-bound Ethiopian aircraft with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the airport, the MIAL spokesperson said.

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A freighter flight ET690 of Ethiopian airlines had to make an emergency landing after it developed a technical snag.
A freighter flight ET690 of Ethiopian airlines had to make an emergency landing after it developed a technical snag.(Reuters file photo)
         

The emergency landing of a freighter flight of Ethiopian Airlines after it developed a technical snag was successful, a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound freighter flight ET690 had to make an emergency landing, the spokesperson added.

Precautionary measures were taken after a request made to the Mumbai Fire Department from the Mumbai airport. An emergency was declared for freighter flight ET690 from Riyadh to Bengaluru and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to a hydraulic leakage, the MIAL spokesperson said.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In