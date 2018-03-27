BEST to install 1 lakh digital meters across South Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) would begin the phase two installation of digital electricity meters soon. Around 1,00,000 electricity consumers in Colaba, Nariman Point, Dadar, Parel and Fort, would be able to check their usage on digital meters, instead of conventional ones. The date for the commencement of the replacement process has not been decided. However, authorities have kept a deadline of six months for the completion of the work.

The proposal for replacing the old electric meters with digital ones was passed by the BEST committee on Tuesday. Out of the 5,00,000 conventional meters, BEST has already replaced 1,00,000 meters with digital ones in the first phase. The decision to replace the old meters was taken because conventional meters do not exhibit accurate readings, and are often very slow.

“The conventional meters are slow and the meter readings are slightly inaccurate. However, with the digital meters, readings would be shown accurately, thus helping the organisation as well as the consumers,” said a senior BEST official.

Replacing conventional meters with digital ones is part of BEST’s plan to improve its electricity supply services in view of rising competition from rival electricity companies. The loss-making BEST’s only financial support is its electricity wing, which supplies electricity to the island city. The electricity wing of the BEST is a profit making unit, while its transport wing is incurring heavy losses. BEST aims to provide better services so as to make up for the losses derived by its transport department.

The organisation used to charge Transport Deficit Loss Revenue (TDLR) from its electricity consumers. The TDLR was charged from 2010 to 2016, and the management used to recover the losses made by its transport department. However, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) asked the BEST administration to immediately stop the TDLR from its consumers.