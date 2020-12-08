Bharat Bandh: Train, buses, taxi services unaffected in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:03 IST

Amid the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws recently passed by the Centre, traffic in Mumbai was hardly affected with trains, BEST buses, and taxis plying as usual. In Maharashtra, the bandh has been symbolically supported by about 48 trade unions, labour organisations, and social organisations under a joint action task force of Jan Andolanachi Sangharsha Samiti.

While the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market at Navi Mumbai will remain closed, movement and sale at local level of essential items such as milk, vegetables, continues throughout the city. Bank employees’ unions are supporting the bandh but all nationalised and private banks will also remain open.

Sanjay Pansare, chairperson of fruits and vegetables traders’ association, said, “APMC is supporting the bandh 100% and so, the market is closed. But this will not affect fruits and vegetables supplies to the city as local sellers are working.”

Vishwas Utagi, co-convener of Jan Andolanachi Sangharsha Samiti, said, “All labour and trade unions are supporting the bandh. However, no call for a strike has been given by us. We will not inconvenience the common man in Mumbai and across the state. It will be a peaceful bandh.”

All retail shops across Mumbai and the state will remain open. Viren Shah of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association said on Monday, “We support the farmers’ protest, but will not shut our shops on Tuesday for Bharat Bandh. We urge the Central government to open dialogue with the protesting farmers and resolve their demands.”

The All India Kisan Sabha will organise peaceful protests in various parts of the state. The protests will take place between 8am and 3pm.

The Joint Action Task Force will from Tuesday organise indefinite sit-in protests at thee places in Maharashtra, along the lines of those in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. These are to be called Kisan Mazdur Bagh, and will be organised at Pune, Nashik and Sangli. Utagi said, “Until the Central government repeals the three farms laws and the labour laws, and the state government makes pro-farmer and pro-labour laws, the sit-in protests will continue indefinitely. This is to generate massive support in Maharashtra.”