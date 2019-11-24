e-paper
Bharat Shah, kin booked for ‘assaulting’ police

Shah’s grandson Yash was first detained by the police, following a brawl at Dirty Buns SoBo pub on Bhulbhai Desai Road in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Businessman and film producer Bharat Shah, his son and grandson were booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel at Gamdevi in south Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

Shah’s grandson Yash was first detained by the police, following a brawl at Dirty Buns SoBo pub on Bhulbhai Desai Road in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The Gamdevi police had gone to the pub after receiving a complaint about a scuffle between two groups, he said. In an ensuing argument, a drunk patron allegedly thrashed a police constable and tore his uniform, following which three persons, including Yash, were detained and taken to Gamdevi police station, the official said. At around 3.30 am, Shah (75) and his son Rajiv (55) reached the police station and allegedly tried pressurising police personnel to release Yash, he said.

Shah allegedly instigated Yash to fight with an officer, following which other policemen intervened and took him into custody, he added. The police registered two separate offences, he said.

