Bidder opts out, BEST to get 40, not 80, e-buses

Officials of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday said a bidder, who was going to supply 40 e-buses to the public transport body, has said he will not be able to do so.

On Thursday, HT had highlighted how BEST’s plan to ply 400 AC buses had hit a roadblock as one of the two bus operators declined to supply 200 buses. The undertaking, however, claimed they have placed an order with another operator for the AC buses.

BEST had in April placed an order from two operators for supplying 40 e-buses each under the Centre-sponsored FEMA scheme. Only 10 of the total 80 buses have reached the city. BEST officials said these buses may be inducted in the BEST fleet next week. On Thursday, Surendra Kumar Bagde, general manager of BEST, told HT that they plan to expand the bus fleet to 6,000 from the current 3,100 and have already invited tenders for another 1,250 buses, including 250 e-buses.

BEST is in the process of launching a new GPS-based mobile app for passengers early next week. On Friday, the administration gave a detailed presentation on the trial version to the panel. Officials said they have geo-tagged more than 6,000 bus stops and over 400 routes on the app, besides installing a tracking system and digital destination boards on more than 3,000 buses.

The app will help passengers with the expected arrival time and journey time. BEST officials told the panel they are going to install 200 digital display boards to show arrival timings of buses.

Asking officials to check the advertising potential of these display boards, BEST committee members suggested the administration tie-up with Google for giving real-time updates about the arrival timings. The trial version of the app does not account for traffic congestion.

The panel asked the authorities to integrate ticketing in the app.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP member on the panel moved an adjournment motion for a 10-month delay in paying ₹5,500 bonus to BEST employees.

Along with Opposition members, the ruling Shiv Sena also supported the motion.

