Bihar victory is a result of voters’ trust in PM Narendra Modi says former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:24 IST

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) victory in the Bihar polls was the result of a wave of the voter’s trust in Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s leadership, said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, who was also the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in-charge for Bihar.

Fadnavis, taking a dig at Shiv Sena and Congress, said that the former could not save its deposits, while the latter has no standing among the people of India.

Fadnavis, who was tested positive for Covid-19 infection and was hospitalised during the voting in Bihar elections, said that it is the time for the Opposition to think why the Prime Minister gets the mass support across the country.

He said it was the acceptance of efforts put in by the PM during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown to safeguard the interest of poor people.

“He ensured that no poor slept empty stomach during the lockdown. The voters have acknowledged his leadership in the Bihar elections,” Fadnavis said while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

He also hit back at the Sena, saying that the party has not accepted the defeat.

“What can I say about the party which has lost its deposit and has polled the votes less than NOTA. They need to introspect instead of attacking others,” he said. He was responding to the criticism by Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Fadnavis said that Congress has lost its base and the leadership has no standing among the people.

“The party has lost its face. People have no trust in the leadership of Congress,” he said.

Fadnavis said that women and youth votes stood by NDA in the Bihar elections.

When asked if the Bihar election results will have any bearings on Maharashtra politics, Fadnavis said that the BJP will continue to work as a strong Opposition party.

“Our confidence has been strengthened after the Bihar victory. The victory has reiterated that we are on the right path. We will continue to work as a strong Opposition party, raising the issues faced by the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Another party leader Ashish Shelar said that Congress had to face a debacle in Muslim-dominated constituencies in Bihar because of their alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

“The results have established the fact that Congress candidates in Muslim-dominated areas faced defeat. The voters could not digest the fact that Congress has formed a government with Sena. The Bihar results have established the fact that parties partnering with Congress faced defeat. This will replicate in Maharashtra in the coming days,” he said.