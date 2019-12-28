Biker flees after molesting jogger in Mulund, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:21 IST

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 31-year-old woman while she was jogging in Mulund (East).

As per unit 7 of the Mumbai crime branch, the incident occurred on the evening of December 13. The complainant, a businesswoman, was jogging along the service lane of the eastern express highway (EEH) in Mulund when the accused, Aman Abdulrehman Shaikh, a Kurla resident, came on a motorcycle and molested her before fleeing.

“The accused slowed down near the woman and touched her inappropriately. He then made some obscene gestures before fleeing,” read a statement issued by unit 7 of the Mumbai crime branch. The woman tried to chase him on foot, but he sped away.

She even hired a taxi and followed the accused, but he succeeded in fleeing from the area.

Police initially tried to trace the motorcycle by the registration number provided by the woman but it turned out to be wrong. They then checked the CCTV cameras on the EEH and identified the motorcycle. “The bike had crossed the toll between Mulund and Thane,” the statement added.

Based on the description of the motorcycle and the details of the registration number, the accused was traced to Kurla on Thursday. The police also recovered the bike used by him when committing the crime.

“The accused initially refused involvement but later confessed to the crime,” the statement added. Shaikh was handed over to Navghar police station in Mulund. Police is probing if he has been involved in similar incidents in the past.