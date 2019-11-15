Biker, pedestrian die in separate accidents in Thane

mumbai

Two people died in two separate road accidents in Thane on Wednesday afternoon. In the first incident, a 27-year-old biker died after losing control of his vehicle on the Ghodbunder highway, while in the second case, a 50-year-old pedestrian was run over by a truck on the Shil Daighar road. The driver was arrested in the second case.

Manoj Bhim Chalke was a resident of Dokali in Thane (West) and used to work in Malad. “On Thursday morning, Chalke was on his way to work when the incident took place around 9.30am. He was manoeuvring a turn near Gaimukh, when he lost control of his bike and fell. There was no eye witness, so we do not know whether he was hit by a vehicle,” said an officer from the Kasarvadavli police station. A case of rash driving has been registered.

The other incident took place on Wednesday, when Meera Baleshwar Pandey, was hit by a truck. “Pandey was walking from the Dahisarmori bus stop on the Panvel side towards Mumbra, when a speeding truck hit her around 1.40pm. She suffered injuries on her jaw, chest, hand and stomach, and died on the spot,” said an officer from the Shil Daighar police station. The truck driver, Manoj Kumar Shitala Prasad Singh, 36, has been arrested for rash driving and negligence.