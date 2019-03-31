Biker runs over 92-year-old in Mumbai’s Vikhroli

A 92-year-old man died on Friday after he was run over by a two-wheeler in Vikhroli (East). The Vikhroli police have arrested the 19-year-old bike rider, Apoorva Kamble, who claimed that his brakes failed and he lost control, leading to the accident.

According to the Vikhroli police, the victim, identified as Tukaram Gaikwad, and Kamble are residents of the police quarters in Kannamawar Nagar and knew each other. Kamble is the son of an assistant sub-inspector, while Gaikwad is the father of a policeman.

On Friday, Gaikwad had gone out for a walk after lunch — as was his habit— on the road near his residence at 1.15pm, when Kamble’s bike crashed into him in front of building number 153.

Kamble and his father rushed Gaikwad to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An officer said Gaikwad sustained grievous injuries owing to the impact of the two-wheeler.

“Kamble was returning home after an examination. He claims that the brakes failed after which he lost control of the vehicle. He left the vehicle while it still was in motion,” said an officer, privy to the investigation.

The Vikhroli police have sent Gaikwad’s body for post-mortem.

The Vikhroli police have registered a case against Kamble under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

