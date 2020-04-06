Biker spits on Manipuri girl, police to file FIR

mumbai

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:29 IST

Vakola police have booked an unidentified biker for allegedly spitting on a 25-year-old Manipuri woman at Kalina on Monday afternoon.

After the incident came to light on social media, the office of Mumbai Police commissioner had directed the local police station to register a first information report (FIR) against the biker, after which a case was filed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, said an officer. Kailas Avhad, senior inspector of Vakola police station, said, “We are recording the woman’s statement and will take action against the person who spat on her.” The complainant, Shonyo Kabai, had stepped out of her home along with her sister to purchase groceries, when a biker approached her, forcibly took off her mask and spat on her near Kalina signal. As the roads were relatively empty, the two sisters were unable to find help. “I was wearing a mask and a cap. I wonder what is it that bothered him to do such a thing,” said Kabai. “I don’t know if this incident has to do with coronavirus, but our community faces discrimination. There is name calling and some tease us,” she added.

The incident received a prompt response from the police after Linda Newmai, a social activist from Delhi, tweeted about it. “A NE girl from Manipur is the new victim again here in Mumbai. This happened just an hour ago. A biker came & spat on her #stopracism. This is not done! We have to fight #Covid19 or these racial attacks? I request the @MumbaiPolice to immediately take action please!” read Newmai’s tweet. She said since the outbreak, those hailing from the north-eastern states claim they face discrimination and are not provided with essential goods.