Sri Vijaya Puram, A three-member team of the Chennai-based 27 Special Composite Group , an elite counter-terrorism regional hub of the NSG, is conducting a six-day assessment of the preparedness of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police, officials said on Friday. NSG team conducts counter-terrorism capability assessment of Andaman police

The six-day Counter Terrorism Capability Assessment , which began on October 5 under the supervision of a senior NSG officer, will conclude on Saturday.

A total of 68 commandos participated in the assessment, undergoing rigorous exercises, including night-firing practice, to evaluate their preparedness to respond to security threats.

The assessment covered key operational aspects, including commando strength, arms and equipment, specialised teams, standard operating procedures , mobility and operational readiness.

The NSG team visited various units of the island police and conducted physical efficiency tests and a mock hostage-rescue drill at the NSCB Police Training Institute in Prothrapur here.

Speaking to PTI, DGP Ravindra Singh Yadav said the assessment was an important initiative to evaluate and strengthen the police force's counter-terrorism preparedness.

Such assessments help identify areas for improvement, enhance operational readiness and ensure an effective response to emerging security challenges, he said, reaffirming the police force's commitment to safeguarding the islands.

"The commandos performed well during these exercises, and such assessments will be a continuous process," he said.

Recently, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police conducted a two-week specialised training programme in personal security officer duties and tactical driving in collaboration with the NSG.

The programme aimed to strengthen the skills and operational preparedness of personnel engaged in VVIP security and close-protection duties.

A total of 100 police personnel participated in the programme, including 70 who underwent PSO training and 30 who received tactical-driving training at the Police Training School here.

The CTCA was aimed at enhancing the professional competence of the police force through specialised training and practical exercises, while strengthening the Union Territory's overall coastal security framework.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.