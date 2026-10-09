Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Friday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive strategic action plan for the development of medical and wellness tourism as part of the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30. Formulate comprehensive plan for development of medical, wellness tourism: T’gana CS to officials

The Chief Secretary reviewed the potential, development strategies and future course of action for medical and wellness tourism and said Telangana has immense potential to emerge as a leading destination for medical tourism, in view of Hyderabad's world-class healthcare facilities, advanced medical equipment and availability of highly qualified medical professionals.

Jaju called for concerted efforts to promote Telangana as an international medical tourism destination, an official release said.

Officials said Hyderabad has 89 NABH-accredited hospitals and eight JCI-accredited hospitals. They also stated that patients from several countries, particularly in West Asia and Africa, are visiting Hyderabad for medical treatment.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to chalk out a clear action plan covering infrastructure development, investment opportunities, international promotion and coordination among various stakeholders.

He instructed them to promote projects in the medical tourism sector under the 'Invest Telangana' initiative and prepare the necessary Detailed Project Reports before the Telangana Global Summit.

He directed officials to take steps towards establishing a Single Window Portal for Medical Tourism to facilitate access to medical consultations, treatment, hospital services and other essential facilities.

He also stressed the need to streamline procedures relating to organ transplantation in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, while ensuring transparency in approvals, coordination and service delivery.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments concerned to work in close coordination to develop Telangana into an international hub for medical and wellness tourism.

He further instructed officials to finalise priority projects, investment proposals and implementation plans ahead of the Telangana Global Summit, the release added.

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