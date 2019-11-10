Biker, youth die in separate accidents in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:50 IST

Two people died in separate accidents in Kongaon and Kalwa on Friday.

In the first accident, a 35-year-old speeding biker died after he fell off his bike near the Nashik-Bhiwandi bypass road. In the second accident, a 19-year-old died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle in Kalwa.

According to the police, Raziq Khan was riding his bike at a high speed near the Nashik-Bhiwandi bypass. “Khan’s bike skidded and the vehicle dashed into another bike. While the other biker received minor leg injuries, Khan succumbed to his head injuries,” said an officer from Kongaon police station.

A case has been registered against Khan for rash driving at Kongaon police station, Bhiwandi.

In the second incident, Prince Yadav was walking near Kharegaon, Kalwa, when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. “Yadav was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. He had sustained leg injuries,” said an officer from Kalwa police station.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act at Kalwa police station. “Further investigation is on,” said the officer.