BJP protest: Railway minister holds one-day fast with party leaders in Thane

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal visited Thane on Thursday morning to participate to participate in the nationwide one-day fast held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress’ recent disruption in parliament.

Goyal, who participated in the hunger strike along with local BJP leader outside the Thane collector’s office, remarked that by disrupting the parliament, the Congress has insulted the constitution of India. He added that the Congress leadership is involved in politics of personal gains.

Goyal said, “How are we supposed to serve the people of India if the opposition does not allow us to function for even a single day in the parliament? Today I started the fast in Thane by paying a tribute to BR Ambedkar, who penned our constitution with a vision to develop our country. However, the Congress has insulted this constitution. Our party, along with the people of India, will condemn this behaviour of the Congress, and especially its leader Rahul Gandhi.”

He added that the party has no concern for the country or its people. “The Congress has no concern for the people of India, constitution, progress of India or even the hopes and ambition of the people,” Goyal added.

The fasting began around 11am, with other senior BJP leaders from the city in attendance.

Sandeep Lele, Thane city president of BJP, said, “Around 200 BJP party workers, BJP MLAs, corporators and office bearers participated in the fast in Thane along with the railway minister. Goyal came early in the morning and we are hoping he will be in the city till 5spm.”