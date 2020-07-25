BJP’s protests wrong: Maharashtra energy minister

mumbai

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 04:35 IST

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protested against the high power bills at BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) Bhavan, state energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday said it was wrong on the part of the Opposition party leaders to protest. He also reiterated that the bills were high owing to summer and the lockdown period. In a press statement on Friday, BJP Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, however, alleged that his party leaders were subjected to rude behaviour by the police and BEST staff. The BJP leaders also burnt power bills as a mark of protest on Friday.