BMC forms teams to take action against Mumbai nightclubs violating Covid-19 rules

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:22 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed two teams each across all 24 administrative wards of Mumbai to inspect and take action against nightclubs violating Covid-19 guidelines and operating overtime.

The move comes after the civic body recently found many clubs violating the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and operating till 4am on the weekend. The BMC found over 2,000 people gathered in spaces of fewer than 4000 sq m, not wearing masks, and not maintaining social distancing. According to the act, more than 50 people are not allowed to gather at a location at a time. At present, restaurants, eateries, bars and pubs in the city are allowed till 11.30pm, according to BMC’s unlock plan. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code is still imposed in the city, in effect since the start of the lockdown in March.

Now, the civic body has directed all assistant commissioners of the 24 wards to randomly raid nightclubs in the city starting this week. Civic officials said the teams will comprise officials from the health department, fire brigade and clean-up marshals.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “All wards have been directed to ready their teams for inspections at night clubs. Police officers will also be part of the teams. The teams will act on complaints and will also proactively carry out inspections in their respective areas. From social distancing to fire compliance, everything will be checked by the teams. Clean-up marshals will be part of the inspections, which will also fine people not wearing masks.”

On Saturday last week, BMC raided three clubs in Bandra and Lower Parel, after a tip-off that they were operating overnight. Subsequently, at least 1,000 people were forced out by BMC officers during the raid. According to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC fined everyone who were not wearing masks at this time and FIRs were lodged against the clubs.

Mumbai has seen a drop in daily Covid-19 cases since November. Civic officials said all safety norms should be maintained although cases were low. Kakani added, “We want to avoid any risk that could lead to another surge in cases. Even though fewer cases are being reported daily, citizens should continue to follow all precautionary measures.”