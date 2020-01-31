BMC gets Centre’s nod to approach JICA for underground water silos

mumbai

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:51 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) project of constructing underground silos to hold excess rainwater and prevent waterlogging received a push on Thursday, as the Government of India gave an in-principle approval to pose the project proposal to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for financial assistance.

The proposal will now be sent to the Government of Japan for approval.

Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal on Thursday said, “We have received intimation that the Government of India has given the in-principle nod to approach JICA. Now it will go to the Government of Japan.”

Meanwhile, BMC will float tenders to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), Singhal confirmed.

On January 12, the state government submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking approval to approach JICA for the project.

Hindustan Times had first reported BMC’s plan to construct underground water silos to collect water that flows into the Mithi river and takes up its carrying capacity during heavy downpour.

This is expected to prevent waterlogging in areas around Mithi, such as Bandra, Kalanagar, Kurla, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The silos will be constructed along the lines of underground water holding tanks in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, and are likely to be located between Bhandup and Mulund.

In December, the civic body had received a go-ahead from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the project.