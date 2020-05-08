e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC gives pre-monsoon construction nod to 200 realty projects

BMC gives pre-monsoon construction nod to 200 realty projects

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 00:07 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

One week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started giving permissions to private real estate projects in the city for carrying out pre-monsoon construction amid lockdown, the civic body approved more than 200 out of the total 350 applications it received.

The pending approvals are being scrutinised, and approval will be given in the next one week, a BMC official said.

The BMC has allowed resuming pre-monsoon works at the constructed or under-construction sites, where works had commenced prior to March 14 and were required to be left as it is due to the lockdown. These include the construction of retaining walls, work of shore piling to protect against landslides, waterproofing of terraces and exposed areas, completion of basements and other sub-soil works. However, no permission for new construction or for construction work apart from pre-monsoon work is being given by the BMC.

Vinod Chithore, chief engineer of the BMC’s development plan department, said, “We have received around 350 applications till date, and we have approved more than 200 proposals till now. It is a continuous process, and we will clear all the pending proposals for whoever agrees to follow the conditions laid down by the BMC.”

The BMC had made it mandatory for developers to have the labourers in situ (on the site) wherever construction work is ongoing, however, while large-sized developers had the labour, many mid-sized or small-sized developers have not been able to apply for permission considering there is no labour available in the market.

Also, several developers have cited that while construction permission is being given for projects where labour is available on the site, but travel permission for supervisors, engineers on the site is becoming challenging owing to approvals taking the time. Further, several other conditions put by the BMC include labourers wearing masks, having medical checkups twice a week, isolation facility at the site, and maintaining social distancing at the construction site.

Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani group, said, “We have resumed work at ongoing projects in Powai, Thane and Panvel. Across the three locations, at our ongoing projects, we have 3000-plus workers who have started working. The site administration peculiarly takes all the necessary prevention measures like fumigation, disinfectant, wearing mask and gloves, staggered labour spread, sanitisation to follow the best guidelines practice.”

Meanwhile, another developer Harshul Savla of M-Realty, said, “The conditions are quite stringent, and there is no single-window clearance for getting permissions. Wherever labour is available on the site, there is a problem for daily travel of supervisors and engineers to the project site. The BMC is permitting construction work, and not travel passes, and due to this a lot of time goes only getting permissions. The issuing of permissions should have been more lenient.”

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news