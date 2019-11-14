BMC looks to fix 158 roads that are prone to potholes

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:15 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 158 stretches, which witness recurring potholes, and plans to redesign and rework them as a long-term solution.

An expert agency will be appointed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to study, design and find a long-term solution for such pothole-ridden roads.

The expert agency will have to come up with a master plan for utility shifting, gradient and cross-section design, along with the drainage plan after a detailed survey and study. The study will try to find the cause of potholes at these stretches that can solve the problems of repeated digging for utilities, clogged drainage or leakage of water mains under the roads.

A senior BMC official said, “For stretches under defect liability period (DLP), the contractors will be directed to study the defects and then repair them over the weekend, when there is less traffic.”

Of the 158 pothole-ridden roads, 43 are under the DLP (a form of warranty under which the contractor will take care of the defects), tendering of redesigning and reworking of 66 roads has already been processed while the tender for the rest 49 roads are yet to be floated.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “There is a misunderstanding among citizens that the BMC does a poor job when it comes to road repairs. However, many roads need re-engineering like having proper storm water drains and shifting utilities under footpaths. When these requirements are met, repeated digging of roads can be avoided, which will help maintain the quality of the roads.”

Further, officials said that the BMC is also exploring the option to extend road maintenance contracts to least five years so that contractors are liable for maintenance for a longer period.

Welcoming the move, Suresh Patankar, retired BMC chief engineer and convener of citizen group Mumbai Vikas Samiti (MVS), said, “Our civic engineers are also capable of studying and reworking the roads as they have in-depth knowledge of the roads under their jurisdiction.”