BMC moves a step closer to making Hindmata flood­-free

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) F South ward has finalised the contract for the last leg of the three-part storm water drain being constructed at Hindmata junction in Dadar.

The third part of the project comprises constructing up a 920-metre long box drain at SS Rao Road, which runs parallel to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road (BA Road) and is on a higher gradient. The two roads are 60 metres apart and connected via six arterial roads. During monsoons, water comes gushing down towards Hindmata through these arterial roads owing to the lack of an underground drain at SS Rao Road.

“The proposal will be tabled before the standing committee for approval within a few days. This is the third part of the plan, and the only one where construction work has not yet started,” said an official from the F South ward who is in charge of the project.

Work on the first and second part is expected to complete before monsoon 2019, while work on the third part will be completed by 2020.

A survey conducted by BMC last year revealed that water from the three areas flows to Hindmata owing to the gradient of the surface. Hindmata is a saucer-shaped area, where water flows in from three sides — Parel, Lalbaug, and Dadar — making it prone to waterlogging. BMC plans to intercept the flow of water before it reaches this junction via augmented stormwater drains, convering 2.6 kilometres, and carry the water directly to Britannia pumping station. Currently, only one pipeline under Dr BA Road carries the water to the station, putting a burden on the drain.

In June this year, Hindustan Times reported BMC’s plan to augment storm water drains covering 2.4 kilometres – later updated to 2.6 kilometres – around Hindmata, to relieve it from flooding during rains. Since then, BMC has laid 225 metres of the drain the first part and micro tunnelling from the box drain of the second part is underway.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 15:11 IST