e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC plans ₹3.61-crore viewing deck at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi

BMC plans ₹3.61-crore viewing deck at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:09 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
An artist’s impression of the proposed deck, which will be constructed over a defunct stormwater drain outfall.
An artist’s impression of the proposed deck, which will be constructed over a defunct stormwater drain outfall.(BMC)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct a viewing deck extending over the Dadar seashore at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation site of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The civic body plans to build the elevated platform over a non-functioning stormwater drain (SWD) outfall.

The elevation of the deck will be 16 feet above sea level and will allow visitors to enjoy sunset views. According to the BMC’s plan, the structure will be spread across 1, 500sqm. The estimated cost of the project is ₹3.61 crore, and tenders for the same were floated on Monday.

The plan includes building ramps on the deck to provide accessibility to the differently-abled and senior citizens. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward (Dadar), said, “The SWD outfall is redundant, and there are many visitors who climb on it to take selfies or photos of the Bandra-Worli sea link. We decided to strengthen the drain outfall area and construct this deck as a tourist attraction. All necessary coastal permissions have been sought for this project.”

The existing SWD outfall earlier functioned to drain the water from mills in Dadar area. Since most of the mills have shut down, the outfall has been non-functional.

Dighavkar said that the height of the elevation was decided based on the height of the highest tide in the past 10 years. Another senior civic official said, “Electric lamp posts will be installed, which will be similar in style to the proposed railing on the deck. Since the deck will be over the SWD outfall, covering it completely, the drain will be protected from any further damage. All coastal norms are being followed.”

Activists, however, are sceptical that the project will make headway. Nikhil Desai, citizen activist from Matunga, said, “We keep hearing about such attractive projects, but very less is implemented on the ground. Authorities had also planned the Mumbai Eye, a giant Ferris-wheel on the lines of the London Eye, but nothing has been implemented so far. One can only say something about such projects after they have been implemented.”

top news
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In