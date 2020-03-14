BMC to explore use of drones to monitor drain cleaning

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:06 IST

In a bid to ensure better emergency response during the monsoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi directed the disaster management cell to explore use of drones to monitor cleaning of nullahs in the city.

Officials of the BMC, Railways and India Meteorological Department (IMD) held a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Thursday. They also discussed the need for better coordination and standard operating procedures to ensure smoother movement of trains during the monsoon. Last year, local services had come to a halt thrice owing to waterlogging on tracks. BMC also suggested that Railways prepare a separate timetable for local services during heavy rain to prevent inconvenience to commuters.

In addition, BMC also asked Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) authorities to run special bus services from railway stations to relief camps during heavy rainfall.

The civic body has asked the IMD to ensure all its equipment including the doppler radar are functional well in advance to predict monsoon in a better way.

A BMC official said, “The commissioner has also directed the disaster management department to explore whether drones can be used to monitor cleaning of nullahs.

It will cover all nullahs including the ones maintained by railways and different agencies.

Pardeshi has also asked the department to develop a dedicated website where updates for monsoon preparedness can be uploaded and viewed by government agencies.