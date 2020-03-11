BMC tracks 620 fliers, 159 test negative for corona

mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:42 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully tracked 620 Mumbai-based passengers who returned from trips to countries affected by the new coronavirus. Of them,165 were suspected to have contracted the virus, while the test results of 159 of them were found to be negative. Two of them tested positive, according to the civic health department.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are tracking people who came in contact with these two to avoid a possibility of the spread of disease.”

The BMC has formed a special medical team, which either visited their homes or contacted the fliers over the phone or through social networking sites.

Kakani further said as a precautionary measure, the BMC has already kept 100 more beds ready in isolation wards across Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar; KB Bhabha Hospital, Bandra; KB Bhabha Municipal Hospital, Kurla and Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care, Jogeshwari. Additionally, 24 health teams consisting of six members each will be deployed at each ward to monitor patients who show symptoms of the coronavirus. Two teams will be deployed at the international airport to monitor the situation around-the-clock.

The civic authority has urged people to avoid huge gatherings, maintain a distance of at least 10m while interacting, use disposable tissues and handkerchief while coughing and sneezing.

Also, people have been advised to wash their hands at regular intervals and use hand sanitisers.