BMC ward officers to maintain data of travellers

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:33 IST

As most of the infected patients have been found with travel history to affected countries, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all ward officers to maintain a data of travellers checking into hotels in their respective wards.

“Passengers might not get detected in thermal scanners or provide incorrect information about travel history, so we have been asked to collect data about travellers from hotels,” said a ward officer.

With their detailed information, the BMC health officers will keep them under telephonic observations until their incubation period of 14 days is over.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the BMC had to counsel more than 70 families from a building where the 64-year-old coronavirus infected man used to reside before being admitted to a private hospital. The officers knocked at everyone’s door to take detailed history of the residents. They checked if anyone had symptoms of coronavirus. The disinfectant team fumigated the whole building and disinfected the lift with sodium hypochlorite.

“All the residents who were screened on Friday are under observation. We have distributed pamphlets with the symptoms of coronavirus and helpline number. As this virus can spread through droplets, we have to screen all households within 3-km radius,” said a ward officer from the area