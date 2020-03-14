e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BMC ward officers to maintain data of travellers

BMC ward officers to maintain data of travellers

mumbai Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

As most of the infected patients have been found with travel history to affected countries, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all ward officers to maintain a data of travellers checking into hotels in their respective wards.

“Passengers might not get detected in thermal scanners or provide incorrect information about travel history, so we have been asked to collect data about travellers from hotels,” said a ward officer.

With their detailed information, the BMC health officers will keep them under telephonic observations until their incubation period of 14 days is over.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the BMC had to counsel more than 70 families from a building where the 64-year-old coronavirus infected man used to reside before being admitted to a private hospital. The officers knocked at everyone’s door to take detailed history of the residents. They checked if anyone had symptoms of coronavirus. The disinfectant team fumigated the whole building and disinfected the lift with sodium hypochlorite.

“All the residents who were screened on Friday are under observation. We have distributed pamphlets with the symptoms of coronavirus and helpline number. As this virus can spread through droplets, we have to screen all households within 3-km radius,” said a ward officer from the area

top news
US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic
India fights coronavirus on war footing as it records second death
India fights coronavirus on war footing as it records second death
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Live| Pak health minister to take part in SAARC members video conference on COVID-19
Live| Pak health minister to take part in SAARC members video conference on COVID-19
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight
Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news