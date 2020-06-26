e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Boat with 10K litres of diesel seized, accused flee

Boat with 10K litres of diesel seized, accused flee

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:18 IST
In a major crackdown against diesel mafia operation in sea around the Mumbai harbour, the property cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch along with the Port zone team conducted surveillance and patrolling on Thursday wee hours and seized a boat and 10,000 litres of diesel. Four to five accused who were on a boat managed to flee.

Police got information that some people from Dadar village in Raigad are involved in diesel smuggling. They brought diesel from cargo ships in Uran at a low price, three times lower than the market rate, and sold to fishermen and others at slightly less than market price, said police inspector Kedari Pawar of the property cell.

Following the tip-off, a police team of property cell along with Port zone hired a private boat and started conducting surveillance and patrolling and around 2am on Thursday spotted a suspicious boat. Police then chased the boat from Hay Bunder to till Ghaslet Bunder, added Pawar.

The accused then left the boat in mangroves, jumped into water and fled. There were four to five people on the boat, said Pawar.

“The boat and around 10,000 litres of diesel have been seized. After inquiring with the people in the village, we have identified two accused, Jahangir and Gulam,” said Pawar. The police are trying to identify the other accused and nab them, added a police officer.

