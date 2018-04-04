Mumbai-based businessman booked for cheating air hostess, spiking drink and molesting her

Amit Gil, brother-in-law of a Bollywood actor, was booked for allegedly molesting and cheating an air hostess, who is in her 30s.

In September last year, Gil was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly betting in a cricket match between Indian vs Sri Lanka. He was suspected to have placed bets to the tune of Rs 15 lakh through Deepak Kapoor, who started as a punter and later allegedly turned into full-time bookie, said a officer.

According to the police, the woman lives in Versova with her parents. She and Gil have known each other for several years. She alleged in her complaint that Gil had taken Rs 6-7 lakh from her for some work and was avoiding to repay it.

“She called Gil two months ago and asked when he would return her money. Gil then asked her to meet at his residence situated on 15th Road in Santacruz (west) to discuss the matter,” said the officer.

The woman reached his flat around 6pm and he offered her spiked soft drinks, said the officer.

“The drink rendered her unconscious. She alleged that he molested her,” said the officer. At the time of incident, none of the family members of Gil were at home.

Senior inspector Shantanu Pawar of Santacruz police station confirmed that the case has been registered against Gil. “The victim approached police on March 29. Based on her allegations, the FIR was registered under sections 354 ( molestation) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Pawar.

Police have been verifying the facts and checking CCTV footage. An established businessman, Gil is an exporter of sugar and rice.