Bombay HC dismisses plea of Class 10 students who wanted internal marks rectified

The Bombay high court (HC) recently dismissed a petition filed by eight Class 10 students of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) city school, who sought rectification of their internal assessment marks, as there was an error while uploading them online.

Although Ashok Academy in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, conceded that errors crept in while uploading internal assessment marks of 30 students, including the petitioners, on the CBSE portal, the court refused to grant relief to the students.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and SK Shinde said, “Allowing correction of marks of 30 students would mean the sanctity attached to the examination process as a whole will be lost.”

A group of eight students had approached the court on July 8, after CBSE refused to correct their internal assessment scores and issue them rectified mark sheets. They said after much persuasion, their school had written to the Central Board on May 14 pointing out the errors while uploading the marks online. However, the board refused to consider the request on the grounds that no rectification could be done after declaration of final results, which were out on May 6.

The bench said, “There is a certain sanctity attached to the process, which includes not only the appearance at the examination but the finality given to the marks, results obtained and certificates issued. There will be absolutely no trust, faith reposed in the system if the reliefs as prayed are granted by us at this belated stage.”

It was argued on behalf of the petitioner students that they were innocent and were being deprived of legitimate marks for no fault of theirs. They said they were not aware of the errors till the time the final results were out.

The bench, however, said it cannot expect the school to commit “colossal” errors in case of 30 students of the total 41. “The number of students was not so huge, so as to give rise or scope for human errors,” they said.

