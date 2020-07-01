e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC seeks state govt’s reply on disposal of Covid-19 biomedical waste

Bombay HC seeks state govt’s reply on disposal of Covid-19 biomedical waste

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta issued notices to the Maharashtra government, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, and the state pollution control board on Tuesday.

mumbai Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
As per the plea, filed by Dombivali resident Kishor Sohoni through his advocate Sadhna Kumar, the Biomedical Waste Management Rules make it mandatory to treat such waste generated by a hospital before dumping it.
As per the plea, filed by Dombivali resident Kishor Sohoni through his advocate Sadhna Kumar, the Biomedical Waste Management Rules make it mandatory to treat such waste generated by a hospital before dumping it.(PTI file photo)
         

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to clarify whether it was ensuring that all coronavirus-related biomedical waste generated in the state was being disposed of in a safe manner.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta issued notices to the Maharashtra government, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, and the state pollution control board on Tuesday.

The court said this was an “important issue”, and asked the authorities to respond to a Public Interest Litigation which claimed that untreated Covid-19 biomedical waste generated by hospitals, pathology labs was being dumped at the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan, in violation of all the central waste disposal guidelines.

As per the plea, filed by Dombivali resident Kishor Sohoni through his advocate Sadhna Kumar, the Biomedical Waste Management Rules make it mandatory to treat such waste generated by a hospital before dumping it.

Besides, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released guidelines for handling, treatment and safe disposal of biomedical waste generated during treatment diagnosis, and quarantine of patients confirmed or suspected to have the coronavirus disease, the plea said.

The CPCB rules mandate that besides hospitals following its guidelines on Covid-19 waste disposal, pathology labs, quarantine centres, and citizens following home isolation must follow its rules for such waste disposal, the petition further said.

The CPCB mandates all Covid-related biomedical waste be stored separately and it be labelled and kept in a temporary storage room before being handed over to authorised staff of the state’s common biomedical waste treatment facility, it said.

“We also told the court that while KDMC needed to check the disposal of biomedical waste at the Aadharwadi ground, we do not know whether the CPCB guidelines were being followed in the rest of the state,” advocate Kumar said.

The plea urged the court to direct the KDMC to ensure that dumping of untreated Covid-19 biomedical waste at the Aadharwadi dumping ground was stopped immediately.

It also urged the court to direct the state to make a statement regarding disposal ofCovid-19 biomedical waste within Maharashtra and clarify whether the guidelines were being followed.

The court has directed the authorities to file their response before July 14, the next date of hearing in the matter.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
TN boiler explosion: CM announces 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In