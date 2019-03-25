Boy abducted from Ulwe found within 4 hours of filing complaint

The NRI Coastal police reunited a two-and-a -half-year-old boy with his family on the same day he was abducted from outside his house in Ulwe. The incident took place on Saturday. The police also took help from their counterparts in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The accused were arrested along the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Based on the complainant filed by Haseena Abdul Sheikh, 25, a resident of Ulwe, the Ulwe police formed several teams around 3pm to trace her son.

Officers from various police stations coordinated and arrested Jenath Vichar Singh Rao, 28, his wife Saroj and brother Arjun. All three are residents of Sector 19 in Ulwe and were heading to their home town in Rajatshan with the boy.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Sudhakar Pathare said, “The accused kidnapped the boy to recover money from his father, who sold them his car without clearing the loan. However, he took full money from Jenath, a driver by profession. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for kidnapping.”

