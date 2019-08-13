Boy booked for sexually assaulting classmate in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:51 IST

A 14-year-old boy was booked by the JJ Marg police for sexually assaulting his classmate on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon around 2.30pm. The victim, a Class 9 student, was on an outing in Fort with her friends on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“The accused offered the girl a bike ride and she went with him as he was studying in the same school as her. He took her to a place near Sterling Cinema and parked his bike behind a bus. He then sexually assaulted her and bit her hand and neck,” said a police officer.

On Tuesday morning, her mother questioned her about the bite marks. “She then narrated the ordeal and the family approached the police. The JJ Marg police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The case was transferred to the Azad Maidan police station,” said a police officer.

38-year-old arrested for stalking woman

Navghar police arrested 38-year-old man from Uran on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to circulate her obscene pictures. According to the police, the accused, Tryambak Uddhav Giri started dating the 30-year-old woman online.

The accused asked her to send him obscene photos and threatened her with rape and causing harm to her reputation if she did not agree to his demands.

The woman sent him some photos after which the accused continue to harass her. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:51 IST