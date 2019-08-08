Brace for traffic jams as repair on Mumbai’s Kemps corner flyover to begin post-monsoon

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:59 IST

Commuters in Mumbai travelling via the Kemps corner flyover are likely to face increased traffic snarls post monsoon as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to undertake repair and maintenance work on the bridge.

As the repair work at Princess Street flyover is underway, starting work at another bridge may lead to heavy traffic congestion in South Mumbai.

After audit of the flyovers had suggested several defects, the corporation plans to redevelop the worn-out roads on both the bridges.

The civic authorities have, however, assured that the traffic won’t be hit for a longer period of time, as the work will be done on the main carriageway on for 2-3 days.

An official from BMC’s bridges department said, “We have currently started repair work below the Princess Street flyover to fix several structural defects. Currently, there is no traffic blockage planned. But, when we start repairing the main carriageway, there might be traffic blockage for 2-3 days.”

For the Kemps Corner flyover, official said that the repair work was long due. “The repair work has been pending for an year. The bridge has been re-audited as the previous auditor was questioned. The work is planned to be carried out post monsoon, but, as of now, no decision on traffic restrictions has been taken. We have not even planned if the repair work will be carried during the night.”

According to BMC, motorists have reported of vibrations being felt on Kemps Corner flyover, which is due to design of the alignment. The issue is expected to be fixed during repair and maintenance work.

Vishwas Mote, Assistant Commissioner, BMC’s D ward, said, “ Repair work at Kemps Corner flyover will be carried out by the bridges department of BMC but considering the flyover falls in our ward, we are asked to remove temporary structures, such as- traffic police chowkies, that lie under bridge so that there are no obstructions during the repair work.”

Kemps Corner flyover is India’s first flyover that was made open to public in 1965 post which, in the next couple of years, Princess Street flyover was opened for driving and public transit.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of Himalaya foot over bridge collapse at CST in March 2019 that killed 15, the BMC had ordered to re-audit 296 bridges.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 13:58 IST