Brace for very heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:55 IST

The weather bureau issued a red alert warning for Thursday for the districts of Mumbai and Thane likely to receive extremely heavy rain, while a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday.

A red alert warning directs the state and municipal authorities to take precautionary action in case of widespread extremely heavy rain, while a yellow alert directs concerned bodies to stay updated on rain forecasts.

The city and suburbs can expect moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

While an orange alert has been issued for Palghar district for Wednesday, a yellow alert is there for Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for Pune and Raigad districts for Thursday, and very heavy rain forecast for Palghar, Raigad, Rantnagiri, Satara, and Kolhapur for Friday.

“In view of the formation of a low-pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours, and its likely westward movement, parts of Maharashtra is very likely to witness active monsoon conditions with enhanced rainfall activity,” read India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning on Tuesday.

HT reported on Tuesday that IMD issued a district-wise forecast for active monsoon conditions across the state between September 18 and 25. “Owing to the low-pressure formation along the east coast combined with the upper air cyclonic circulation slowly moving from Madhya Pradesh over to Maharashtra, intense rainfall is expected from Wednesday night onwards and through the day on Thursday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune.

Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Colaba weather observatory recorded 16.8mm rain while only 0.2mm was recorded at Santacruz. Over the past 24 hours too, 13.2mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai (8.30am Monday to 8.30am Tuesday) while only 4.8mm rain was recorded in the suburbs.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:55 IST