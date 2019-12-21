e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Brick kiln owner booked for forcing couple into bonded labour

Brick kiln owner booked for forcing couple into bonded labour

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Thane A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly forcing a tribal couple to work as bonded labourers at Kalyan taluka in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

Dinesh Kachru Keni has been booked under relevant sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and theSC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A tribal couple from Sagaon in Bhiwandi, who were employed as bonded labourers at the kiln, lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday night.

According to the complaint, the couple was working at the kiln to pay off a loan.

The couple further alleged that Keni had seized their motorcycle after one of their friends, also a bonded labourer, had not reported to work.

The duo was rescued by Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a pro-tribal rights outfit, led by Vivek Pandit.

top news
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News