BSNL union funds the contract labourers

mumbai

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:17 IST

BSNL Employees Union Maharashtra Unit and Maharashtra BSNL Contract Workers Union under the guidance of BSNL CCWF has extended financial aid of ₹1000 per labour to 280 contract workers engaged and deployed in several districts across the state. These labourers are not paid their wages for the last eight to 10 months. To reach out to these suffering labourers, a Contract Workers Relief Fund is formed. The disbursement has already been made to about 280 labourers.