Bulandshahr killings: Thackeray calls UP CM

mumbai

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:20 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the murder of two sadhus inside a temple in UP’s Bulandshahr and expressed concern over it. Thackeray called for strict punishment for the perpetrators of the “heinous” crime and said the incident should not be given a communal colour.

“I spoke to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji over phone and expressed concerns over the heinous murder of two sadhus in UP’s Bulandshahr. I told him we are with you against this incident. Just the way we acted strongly in such a case, I wish you would do the same and bring the accused to justice. However, I appeal to you that the incident should not be given a communal colour,” Thackeray said.

Adityanath had called his Maharashtra counterpart after two sadhus were lynched in Palghar district earlier this month. The state home department subsequently booked over 100 people in connection with the case. The government had also dismissed any communal angle in the incident. However, BJP leaders had suggested the killing was intentional.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted on the killings, warning against giving it a communal twist. “Terrible! Killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar, UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incident (sic),” tweeted Raut.