CAA-NRC won’t even spare Hindus: Prakash Ambedkar

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:29 IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not just affect Muslims, but also 40% of Hindus as people from nomadic tribes and other poor sections do not possess documents to prove their nationality.

Ambedkar who met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was spreading lies that it was just aimed at Muslims. “There is no doubt that Muslims will be affected, but at the same time even 40% of poor Hindus will face the brunt,” said Ambedkar. “Our nomadic tribes were kept in detention camps by British Government. How will such people prove their nationality,” asked Ambedkar.

He asked Thackeray not to implement NRC in Maharashtra. He met Thackeray to apprise him of the situation and also his proposed dharna at Dadar. Thackeray also shared his concerns, but asked Ambedkar to ensure that his proposed agitation is peaceful.