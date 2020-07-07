e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Can lawyers travel on trains, HC asks state govt to respond

Can lawyers travel on trains, HC asks state govt to respond

mumbai Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:53 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) directed the state on Tuesday to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL), which sought directions to permit lawyers to travel by suburban local trains, as they provide essential services. The PIL also claimed that as many lawyers do not own a private vehicle, it becomes difficult for them to commute to the court. Only government employees and essential service providers are currently allowed to travel by locals after services resumed last month.

A division bench of justice AA Sayed and justice MS Karnik, while hearing the PIL filed by Chirag Chanani and other lawyers through videoconferencing, was informed by advocates Shyam Dewani and Bhoomi Katira that their client sought a declaration that services rendered by lawyers are essential services. The plea sought to direct the state and Centre, through the railways, to include lawyers in the list of essential service providers who are permitted to travel by suburban local trains.

While making submissions, Dewani said that lawyers were restricted from commuting by special local trains and were not included in the circular issued by the divisional railway manager, enumerating the categories of essential services staff who can be permitted to board the trains.

Dewani also submitted that though the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court considered services provided by lawyers as essential, lawyers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were deprived of the right to travel.

Referring to the petition, Dewani said that as the courts started functioning since last month, the lawyers who are residing in the suburbs go through tremendous inconvenience to travel to the courts and their offices located in south Mumbai.

The petition further added, “This problem is faced by hundreds of lawyers who do not have their own vehicles and are not in the bus zone or are required to change three-four buses to reach court, which is also a problem as time constraint for legal profession are of utmost importance.”

In the light of these submissions, Dewani sought directions from the court to allow lawyers to board the special local trains by declaring them essential staff.

After hearing the submissions, the bench issued notices to the respondent authorities and directed them to clarify their positions through affidavits in reply and posted the case for further hearing after two weeks.

top news
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In