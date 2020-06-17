e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cancer survivor moves HC as Customs dept withholds imported feeding tubes

Cancer survivor moves HC as Customs dept withholds imported feeding tubes

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Customs commissioner of Mumbai after a cancer survivor filed a petition complaining that his feeding tubes imported from the USA have been withheld by customs authorities.

The Mumbai resident in his petition stated that in December 2016 he was diagnosed with oral cancer and due to remedial surgical operations his intake of food is only possible through feeding tubes. He added that the feeding tubes are not available in India and need to be imported from the USA as there is no alternative available.

Given the situation, he said, he imports necessary feeding tubes from the USA and maintains a stock. He said since his stock was depleted, he imported four boxes of the feeding tubes labelled ‘Osmolite Nutrio N-Food for Tube Feeding Patient’ from the USA through a courier, but the assistant commissioner of customs, Air Cargo Complex at Sahar in Andheri, has withheld the packets “on grounds which are unclear to the petitioner”.

The man moved the high court on Tuesday for urgent relief contending that he had a limited stock available with him which will last only a few days.

Acting on his plea, the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice NR Borkar has issued notice to the customs authorities asking them to remain present in court either personally or through their lawyer and explain “the difficulty in releasing the packets containing feeding tubes.”

The court has posted the petition for hearing on Thursday.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In