CBI: Chhota Rajan ordered 2001 hit for sympathy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a charge sheet filed in the Hanif Kadawala murder case, has said that underworld don Chhota Rajan ordered the hit on Kadawala, who had been booked in connection with the 1993 bomb blasts case, to gain the public’s sympathy.

Kadawala, who was booked for helping actor Sanjay Dutt hide an AK-47 gun that was delivered to him, was shot dead by three men on February 7, 2001.

The CBI, which has been entrusted to probe all cases registered against Rajan, filed the charge sheet against Rajan and also one of Kadawala’s shooters Jagannath Jaiswal, last week.After verification from the registry, the charge sheet was accepted by the court on Monday.

In the charge sheet, the CBI has cited an interview given by Rajan to the media where he allegedly said he would avenge the killing of so many people in the blasts. The CBI claimed that after the blast Rajan parted ways with Dawood Ibrahim, a key conspirator of the 1993 blasts. The agency claimed that Rajan initiated killings of people involved in the blasts in order to gain the public’s sympathy.

As per the prosecution case, Kadawala was booked for helping Dutt hide the AK 47 delivered to him by gangster Abu Salem. Kadawala was arrested by the Mumbai Police under TADA in April 1993 for transporting weapons from the Gujarat coast to Mumbai under the direction of Tiger Memon.

He also allegedly gave an AK-56 rifle to Dutt and hid the consignment of weaponsthat were used in the blasts, at the actor’s garage.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 05:12 IST