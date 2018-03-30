Central Railway in Mumbai checks train tracks for heat damage, fractures

The central railway (CR) on Thursday afternoon imposed an urgent maintenance block between Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar stations for 30 minutes to check if the extreme heat in the city has damaged the tracks on the route.

Heat and weather fluctuation can damage the tracks, leading to rail fractures and consequent derailments. “It was a precautionary block to check the tracks and prevent buckling (distortion or damage),” said a senior CR official.

The block delayed a few fast local trains by 20 minutes.

On Tuesday, the rise in temperature led to cracks in the tracks between Kalyan and Karjat. The services had to be stopped for almost an hour.

Ashwini Lohani, chairman, railway board, said his priority is safety, which includes maintenance of railway tracks. “Maintenance of railway tracks is an important step towards railway safety. Zonal railways have been asked to impose blocks to maintain the tracks,” said Lohani recently.

The concept of undertaking a planned block – a six-hour block where the services are shut to carry out all kinds of work in a systematic fashion -- instead of maintenance blocks (only for tracks and equipment) is being undertaken by the Indian Railways. “Planned blocks are carried out across the world. This concept is not that popular in India. In a few months, we will start implementing planned blocks on different sections to carry out maintenance works of tracks and other equipment,” said a senior railway board official.