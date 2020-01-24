e-paper
Central Railway’s 1st AC train likely to be flagged off on Jan 30

mumbai Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:32 IST
The Central Railway’s (CR) first air-conditioned (AC) local train on the Thane-Panvel route is likely to be flagged off on January 30. Suresh C Angadi, minister of state of Indian railways, will carry out the launch from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The CR plans to introduce 16 services – three each during morning and evening peak hours. The AC train is likely to replace one currently operational train on the trans-harbour route. “The trials are completed and the train is likely to be introduced on January 30,” said a senior CR official.

By March 2020, the CR will get six AC local trains between CSMT and Kalyan, and on the harbour railway between CSMT and Panvel railway stations.

The AC local train arrived in December 2019 and has been undergoing trials for three weeks. The trials looked at different concerns, starting from height of the train to air-conditioning and seating arrangements.

The zonal railway had earlier asked the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the manufacturer, to lower the height of the AC train on account of height of the British-era bridges on the CR main and Harbour line.

