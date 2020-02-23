Central Railway starts work on Gavan station on Nerul to Uran line

mumbai

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:06 IST

Central Railway (CR) has commenced construction work on the Gavan railway station that is part of the second phase of the Nerul-Seawoods- Uran railway line.

Construction work of station platforms, booking offices, cover-over platforms, and circulating area of the railway station will be undertaken. Passenger amenities including the construction of subways for passenger entry and exit, lifts, escalators and foot overbridges will also be constructed.

“Work on Gavan railway station is on. The construction of the building and amenities are likely to be completed after the monsoon,” said a senior CR official.The zonal railway had invited tenders for construction of circulating areas, subways, platforms and a service building in mid-February.

The railways had started work on phase two of the proposed Nerul-Seawoods-Uran suburban railway line last year. Construction of six bridges, one road overbridge (RoB) and one road underbridge (RuB) at Gavan railway station will soon be undertaken. After the construction of the bridges, railway tracks will be laid across 11km.

Majority of the work in this phase will be carried out on the stretch between Bamandongri and Gavan railway stations.

Other stations to be constructed in phase 2 include Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran railway stations.

The railway corridor was first proposed in 1997, but phase one of the project – between Belapur and Kharkopar – became operational only in November 2018. CR runs 40 services on the line daily – 20 between Kharkopar and Nerul and the rest between Belapur and Kharkopar.