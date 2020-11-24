e-paper
Central Railways ensures social distancing is maintained on Mumbai locals

Local train services resumed for people involved in essential service care on July 15. Specially-abled, cancer patients, lawyers, and women are also now allowed to travel by local trains

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:58 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Stickers remind people not to sit on particular seats to ensure social distancing on Mumbai locals.
Stickers remind people not to sit on particular seats to ensure social distancing on Mumbai locals.(Photo:Sourced)
         

The Central Railways is ensuring passengers keep alternate seats vacant on local trains in Mumbai to enforce social distancing amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. “Please Do Not Sit Here” instructions have been pasted on such seats this week.

“This is an awareness campaign to maintain distancing at the railway stations and train compartments. Awareness regarding wearing of facial masks and sanitisation is also being increased,” said Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of the Central Railways.

Local train services resumed for people involved in essential service care on July 15. Specially-abled, cancer patients, lawyers, and women are also now allowed to travel by local trains.

The Central Railways operates 1,580 local train services daily and the Western Railway 1,201 in Mumbai.

