Maharashtra: BMC to screen passengers arriving in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:36 IST

After Maharashtra government’s decision to compulsorily test passengers coming from Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which handles public health in the city, will start screening outstation train passengers by spot testing for Covid-19 symptoms at major railway stations.

Incoming passengers from Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will be screened and those showing symptoms will be tested using rapid antigen kits.

The state government has now made it compulsory to test citizens arriving from the above-mentioned places/states for Covid-19 at the airport, railway stations and land borders.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday also announced certain restrictions and guidelines for all citizens to follow. As per guidelines, passengers travelling in flights from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The test should have been done 72 hours prior to the scheduled journey.

The civic body has also asked the Mumbai airport authorities to follow state government directives on testing domestic passengers.

The passengers travelling in trains from these destinations by trains will have to produce a negative report obtained 96 hours prior to journey on arrival. In case a passengers does not have a test report, they will be screened and tested using antigen kits, if found to be symptomatic.

Further, people travelling by road to Maharashtra will have to undergo screening at the check posts on borders. The people with symptoms will have to undergo an antigen test.

If found positive, the travellers or train passengers will be admitted to a Covid Care Centre but will have to bear the cost of treatment themselves.

BMC officials have informed all wards to be on alert where inbound outstation trains arrive on stations like Borivali, Andheri, Bandra Terminus, Dadar, Mumbai Central, CSTM, and Kurla Terminus.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We already have screening camps at airport and train stations. With this, we will also arrange for antigen kits testing at railway stations. However, patients will also be referred to laboratories, in case of crowding at railway stations.”

Meanwhile, BMC on Monday also wrote to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) requesting it to follow the protocols issued by the state government. The guidelines issued by state government on air travel include a person having a negative RT-PCR test result in the last 72 hours. If travellers do not have report, they can also opt for spot testing.