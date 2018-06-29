Charging stations for electric vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway soon

In an attempt to create charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs), the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is planning to set up charging stations across the state, and in the first phase, it will set them up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) -- the agency in-charge of the expressway -- intends to allot four spots on the 94km road to set up the charging stations.

The state discom wrote to MSRDC in May-end seeking seven plots on the expressway to set up charging stations. As per the letter -- a copy of which is with Hindustan Times -- the discom sought plots admeasuring 1,500 sq feet and 2,400 sq feet to set up the charging station where up to four cars can be kept for charging simultaneously.

A senior MSRDC official said the corporation has given an in-principal go-ahead for giving the plots. However, it will only give plots on where there is food court or fuel station. “The MSEDCL wrote to us seeking plots to set up the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. We would give them around four plots where already an access is provided or there are wayside amenities such as the food court and fuel station. We cannot give new access for it or allow stopping of vehicles on the carriageway,” said SD Dhote, chief engineer (special projects), MSRDC.

India plans to turn about 30 % of its vehicles battery-powered by 2030.

MSEDCL plans to start 500 stations across the state in a phase-wise manner by 2020 under the National Mobility Mission. It has already floated bids for installation of 50 such stations across the state in the first phase. The state discom plans to file a petition before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to be able to charge lower power rates for charging the EVs at such stations across the state.