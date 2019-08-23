Check if 15 bldgs have ramps for differently abled, HC tells BMC

mumbai

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inspect 15 buildings — including government offices and public commercial establishments — and submit a report by August 25 on whether they have ramps for differently abled persons .

The court asked the civic body what was the point of having different regulations to provide facilities to differently-abled persons if they weren’t enforced.

A division bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by interior designer and socialite Nisha Jamvwal and advocate Abha Singh, complaining about the lack of access to wheelchairs, ramps and other facilities for differently-abled persons in government offices and public commercial buildings.

Singh pointed out that the Development Control Regulations (DCR) make it mandatory for government offices and public commercial buildings to be disabled-friendly. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act empowers civic authorities to deny completion certificates to establishments if they fail to provide such facilities, she said. Singh tendered a list 15 buildings and offices lacking such facilities.

Counsel for BMC responded said they have filed an affidavit in reply. But the judges noted the BMC affidavit only stated the provisions in DCR, but nothing about the enforcement of the legal requirements. “What is the use of these regulations if you don’t implement them,” the judges asked. The PIL has been posted for further hearing on Monday.

