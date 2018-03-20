Chhota Rajan’s brother booked for rape

Deepak Sadashiv Nikhalje, the brother of convicted gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje, alias Chhota Rajan, has been booked for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman under the pretext of helping her financially and later, promising to marry her.

An FIR was filed at Tilak Nagar police station and was later transferred to Panvel taluka police station as the incident took place at a farmhouse owned by Deepak in that area.

The woman in her statement told the police that she had approached Deepak, along with her mother, when she was 19 for financial help to pursue her education. She said she approached Deepak as he was known in the area for social work. Under the pretext of helping her financially, Deepak used to take her to his farm house in Panvel where he allegedly raped her on many occasions. She has claimed in her statement that Deepak once impregnated her and asked her to abort the child by promising to marry her, and later cheated her.

Last week, the woman narrated her ordeal to her parents who approached Tilak Nagar police station. “We registered a case on Sunday, and transferred it to the Panvel police as the incident took place in their jurisdiction,” said an official at Tilak Nagar police station, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station under section 376, 354, 420, 313 and 323 of the IPC. An official from the Panvel police station said,“Once we receive the papers, we will start the probe. Medical tests of the woman will be carried out.”